 At least 25 killed in Mexico over bloody weekend – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

At least 25 killed in Mexico over bloody weekend – Reuters

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

At least 25 killed in Mexico over bloody weekend
Reuters
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – At least 25 people were murdered in Mexico this weekend, according to officials and local media, including nine men who were executed at a house party in a suburb of the wealthy northern industrial city of Monterrey. A soldier
[BREAKING] Nine dead in Mexico shootingThe Punch
7 football fans shot dead in MexicoThe Daily Star

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.