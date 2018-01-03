 Atiku Abubakar condemn killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Atiku Abubakar condemn killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday condemned recent killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue and other parts of the country, including the Wednesday early morning suicide bomb attack at Gamboru Mosque in Borno. The ex-vice president’s stance is in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja. The office stated that Abubakar described the killings…

The post Atiku Abubakar condemn killings in Rivers, Kaduna, Benue appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.