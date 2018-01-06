Atiku Abubakar not financier of Miyetti Allah – Adviser

Mr Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has debunked an allegation that Abubakar was the chief financier of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. Ibe, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the allegation against Abubakar, who holds Tiv traditional title of Zege Mule U Tiv, as […]

The post Atiku Abubakar not financier of Miyetti Allah – Adviser appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

