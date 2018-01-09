Atiku Demands N200bn Damages From Ex-Minister Who Accused Him Of Financing Miyetti Allah

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has threatened legal action if a member of the Northern Elders Forum, Paul Unongo, who accused him of financing Miyetti Allah, does not retract the statement within seven days. Added to Atiku’s condition for shelving legal redress was that the retraction be published in all national newspapers and N200 billion […]

The post Atiku Demands N200bn Damages From Ex-Minister Who Accused Him Of Financing Miyetti Allah appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

