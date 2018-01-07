Atiku Denies Being Chief Financier of Cattle Breeders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed allegations linking him as the chief financier of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

A statement in Abuja by his media aide, Paul Ibe, said: “It is very disheartening that in this period of intense grief in Benue State, Chief Paul Unongo would choose to level these sad and false allegations on the person of Atiku, who he erroneously described as the chief financier of MMACBAN.

“Yes, Atiku is a Fulani and proud to be one and has never hidden that fact. However, he is a thoroughly detribalised Nigerian that would never favour one ethnic group over another.”

The statement recalled that during the massive flood in the state last year, which affected over 100,000 families, Atiku, who is the Zege Mule U Tiv, donated cash to the state government for the care of the victims, a development befitting of man, whose Tiv traditional title means, ‘the biggest shade of the Tiv people.’

Ibe said it is strange that Unongo chose to neglect that act of love and care from the former vice president to the people of Benue and his call on the federal government to do more to assist the flood ravaged communities.

“Let it be known that though Waziri Adamawa is a Fulani, he is not a member of MACBAN, nor has he ever been a member. He has also never discussed about that group with Unongo.

“Furthermore, Atiku enjoins that a thorough investigation be made into the killings in Benue and anyone found culpable be made to bear the full weight of the law.

“Atiku prays for the souls of the departed and as a traditional title holder of Tivland, he assures the entire people of Benue (including the Idoma and Igede) that he would do everything in his power to bring justice, relief and compensation their way.”

