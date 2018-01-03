Atiku reacts to killings in Rivers, Benue, Kaduna
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the recent attacks in Rivers, Benue and Kaduna States, describing it as worrisome and unacceptable. Atiku, in a statement by his Media Office on Wednesday also condemned the morning bomb attack, at Gamboru Mosque in Borno State, barely three days into the New Year. Teenage suicide bomber kills […]
