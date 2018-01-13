AU Ambassadors Demand Apology From Trump Over Racist Remarks

By Juliana Agbo African Union ambassadors to the UN have demanded an apology from the United States President Donald Trump over his racist remarks on Africans during a meeting with congressional leaders in the Oval Office on Thursday. The UN diplomats of over 54 Nations who met for an emergency session before issuing a joint statement […]

The post AU Ambassadors Demand Apology From Trump Over Racist Remarks appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

