 AU ambassadors demand apology from Trump over 'Shithole Countries' Remark
AU ambassadors demand apology from Trump over ‘Shithole Countries’ Remark

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments

African Union ambassadors to the UN demanded an apology from U.S. President Donald Trump for his racist remark on the people of Africa. The group of over 50 nations in a statement said: “the AU expressed its disappointment and outrage over the unfortunate comment made by Mr Donald Trump, President of the United States of […]

