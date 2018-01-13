 AU blasts Donald Trump over ‘shithole’ comment | Nigeria Today
AU blasts Donald Trump over ‘shithole’ comment

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Africa, Lead, United States

By AFP

The African Union said on Friday that President Donald Trump’s reported description of African nations as “shithole countries” broke with “accepted behaviour” and was upsetting.

Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for AU Chairperson Moussa Faki, told AFP that Trump’s statement “truly flies in the face of accepted behaviour and practice.”

“This is not only hurtful, I think, to people of African origin in the United States, but certainly to African citizens,” she said.

