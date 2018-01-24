AU to inaugurate Buhari as 2018 anti-corruption Champion

The African Union, will at the weekend inaugurate President Muhammadu Buhari as the first-ever Anti-Corruption Champion for the year 2018, in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu said this is in recognition of the massive decline in corruption in public services since Buhari took office in 2015.

The inauguration will hold at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of AU in January 2018 with the theme “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation”

“Although the AU has appointed and mandated Champions for a number of concurrent matters of interest to the continent, this is the first the problem of corruption is getting this sort of attention.

“It is equally significant, for both the President as a person and this country as a whole that the heads of African states settled for President Buhari to lead this war, an honest leader with very few, if any parallels on the continent when it comes to personal qualities of honesty, integrity and the abounding will to fight corruption,” Shehu said in a statement.

“It was therefore not surprising that on July 4, 2017, at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, African leaders unanimously endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to champion the fight against corruption in the African Union.

“The endorsement is, in addition, a recognition of the President Buhari administration’s commitment and glowing success in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“The 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of AU in January 2018 will meet under the theme “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation” and President Buhari is expected to play a lead role,” the statement read.

Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama in his reaction to the nomination, Nigeria said the endorsement is very significant because it is the recognition of the negative role corruption and bad governance had played. “I think it is also significant that President Buhari was also asked to champion this because he has been a major inspiration to Africa in frontally combating corruption and bringing positive change towards building a sustainable and prosperous continent.’’

Onyinye Nwachukwu, Abuja

