 Autistic teen shoots his parents, sister and family friend dead
Autistic teen shoots his parents, sister and family friend dead

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An autistic teenage schoolboy has been charged with murdering his father, mother, sister and his grandfather’s partner just minutes before New Year. Scott Kologi,16, used a semi-automatic rifle to kill his parents, Steven and Linda Kologi, his 18-year-old sister, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schultz at their Long Branch home, New Jersey. Kologi’s brother and grandfather […]

