 Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited announces Partnership with Radisson Blu Hotel | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited announces Partnership with Radisson Blu Hotel

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited, an international independent hotel group hereby announces a partnership with Radisson Blu Hotel, a global hotel chain within the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group; one of the world’s fastest growing hotel companies with a portfolio in Africa of 85 hotels and over 17,800+ rooms in operation and under development. This development follows […]

The post Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited announces Partnership with Radisson Blu Hotel appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.