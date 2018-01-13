Ayo Fayose Slams 7 Northern Governors For Endorsing President Buhari For 2019 Elections

First of all, I’m shocked if Fayose didn’t expect Northern governors to endorse President Buhari for the second term. As far as am concerned, NO MATTER what happens in Nigeria, even if Nigeria economy comes to zero, Northerners will always endorse Buhari for second term, third term, forth term and even fifth term in Nigeria law allows for that.

Personally, I’m not surprised. Well, the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has berated and slammed the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari by Northern governors.

According to reports, seven Northern governors after a meeting with President Buhari declared him fit to run for a second term based on their belief in his governance. El-Rufai among other governors told state correspondents that Buhari is leading the country in the right direction, therefore, needs to seek re-election.

Fayose, however, described comments by the northern governors in time of fuel scarcity and herdsmen killing as unfair to the plights of Nigerians.

Fayose via his official twitter handle wrote;

“No fuel, killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Rivers, etc. But some people’s response to all these is to endorse President Buhari for second term.





What a way to treat Nigerians with contempt.”