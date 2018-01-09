Ayo Oritsejafor’s Private Jet reportedly Grounded

A private jet belonging to former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ayo Oritsejafor has been grounded at the hangar, Sahara Reporters reports. The same private jet had in 2014 been enmeshed in a scandal after it was reported that it was used in ferrying $9.3 million from Abuja to South Africa. According to […]

The post Ayo Oritsejafor’s Private Jet reportedly Grounded appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

