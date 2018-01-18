 Ayoola performs “Yago” at the Maryland Edition of #TheAyoolaLive | WATCH | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ayoola performs “Yago” at the Maryland Edition of #TheAyoolaLive | WATCH

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian actor/singer Ayoola today revealed that he would be dropping a series of video clips on his YouTube channel. To kick off, he drops a clip from his “The Ayoola Live” show which held in Maryland, USA. In the video, he and his band perform “Yago” which was originally done by himself. Watch the video […]

The post Ayoola performs “Yago” at the Maryland Edition of #TheAyoolaLive | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.