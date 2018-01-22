#BAAD2017 Continues! Watch Banky W & Adesua Etomi at their Special Thanksgiving in England
Arguably one of the biggest events last year, Banky W and Adesua Etomi‘s wedding (#BAAD2017) grabbed headlined for weeks on end in 2017 as the whole nation was practically watching in awe. However, for every progress made in life, you have to give thanks, and this is exactly what they did in England on Sunday. […]
The post #BAAD2017 Continues! Watch Banky W & Adesua Etomi at their Special Thanksgiving in England appeared first on BellaNaija.
