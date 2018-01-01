Baby Born After Rape Attack To Be Exhumed For DNA Test

The remains of a baby born as the result of the rape of a minor has been ordered to be exhumed by a court in India in order for a paternity test to be done, police said on Monday. This decision came after the teenager pulled back her allegations of rape against a businessman in…

The post Baby Born After Rape Attack To Be Exhumed For DNA Test appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

