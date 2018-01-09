Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside the Body In Benue State

A young mother in Benue State gave birth to a baby with internal organs. The organs blocked the private part of the baby. The sex of the baby is not yet known.

The baby was born at Comprehensive hospital Ugbokpo local government part of Benue state.

The baby has been put in a stable condition but the family is soliciting for help form the public to get a better treatment.

The executive chairman of Apa local government council Chief Hon. Solomon Oche Danjuma visited the hospital and also helped to transfer the baby to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi.

