 Baby Dies After Doctors Cut Into His Skull During C-Section | Nigeria Today
Baby Dies After Doctors Cut Into His Skull During C-Section

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

During a Caesarean section surgery at Nottingham University Hospital, a baby died when doctors accidentally cut into his skull. Carson Allen died on July 3, 2013, 3 hours after his birth, caused by a haemorrhage in his brain when doctors sliced 2-inches into his scalp and skull. They are currently being sued by his mother, Claire […]

