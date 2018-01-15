Back In Time: Three Nigerian Big Boys That Died In Power Bike Accidents

Over the years, ten years to be precise, power bike have become a fashion trend for for the rich and big boys in Nigeria, the use of superbikes, popularly called powerbikes, as symbols of class. Not that the bikes are more usually more expensive than an average car, but it appears the men enjoy the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

