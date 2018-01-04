Bad weather: Nigeria reviews takeoff, landing procedures – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Bad weather: Nigeria reviews takeoff, landing procedures
Daily Trust
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) have carried out a review of Aerodrome Operating Weather Minima for 18 airports in Nigeria. The review, which will takes effect from today (January 4) is …
Comments
