Bandits kill 5 along Pokot-Marakwet border, steal 300 cows – Daily Nation
Bandits kill 5 along Pokot-Marakwet border, steal 300 cows
Deserted shops at Chesogon market in October 2017. Tension remains high in Chesogon along the volatile border of West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties where five people were shot dead on January 5, 2018 by bandits. In Summary. Leaders from West Pokot …
Five bandits killed, six injured in renewed Kerio Valley clashes
