 ‘Banger’ Kills Two, Seriously Injures Six | Nigeria Today
‘Banger’ Kills Two, Seriously Injures Six

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A 35-year-old man and a 19-year-old have died after a firecracker popularly known as ‘banger’ went off in their faces. The incident which occurred in the German eastern state of Brandenburg during New Year celebrations also left a child injured and five persons requiring amputations, local police said. The child, 11, was injured in the…

