Bank of Ghana’s Deputy Governor Resigns

A Bank of Ghana deputy governor has resigned, citing personal reasons,adding that his resignation was “in the broader interest.”

Johnson Asiama, 49, was appointed in April 2016 to a four-year term as second deputy governor – the third highest position – by former President John Mahama, who lost an election to main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2016.

“I submitted my resignation on December 23, (and) it took effect from the first working day of January. It is personal, and it is in the broader interest,” he told Reuters on Friday. He gave no further details.

The resignation of Asiama, a monetary policy specialist, should have little or no impact on the Ghanaian financial sector nor on the bank’s monetary policy direction, analysts said.

Former governor Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku had resigned in March last year, barely three months after the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

Akufo-Addo has since appointed as governor Ernest Addison, a lead economist at the African Development Bank, who had previously worked at the Bank of Ghana.

The governor of Bank of Ghana and two deputies are appointed by the president, and although the bank is legally independent, the top three officers are often perceived to be loyal to the appointing political authority.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

