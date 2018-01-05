 Banks credit to agric sector drops by N34bn – NBS – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Banks credit to agric sector drops by N34bn – NBS – The Punch

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Banks credit to agric sector drops by N34bn – NBS
The Punch
The total amount of credit granted by Deposit Money Banks to the agricultural sector declined by N34.45bn from October 2016 and September 2017, an analysis of the banking sector credit report by the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. In the

