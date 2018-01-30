Banks, Gov’t agencies under threat of new cyber attacks

Signals of potential cyber-attacks targeting banks, health institutions, power and transportation systems has been uncovered by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The agency’s Director General Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a statement Monday said concerted efforts should be made at ensuring that any data is encrypted, particularly any sensitive or personal data.

“”In their efforts at ensuring a safe and secure cyberspace, CERRT, in conjunction with other industry stakeholders have intercepted some signals of potential cyber-attacks targeting banking, health and other systems, power and transportation systems, as well as other critical national infrastructure.”

“We therefore recommend the following precautionary measures: Efforts should be intensified at ensuring that any data is encrypted, particularly any sensitive or personal data.

“Ensure that networks are fully secure through the use of wired network thereby protecting them from possible hackers’ attempt at using Wi-Fi security lapses to remotely break into computer systems.

“Where Wi-Fi network is used, ensure that an up to date encryption standard is in use and turn off the service set identifier (SSID) broadcasting function on the wireless router if it is not needed ensure that free Wi-Fi connections as well as other wireless connections such as Bluetooth or infrared ports are not used unless where necessary,” he said.

He equally advised that operating systems and other software applications should be regularly updated, while ensuring that anti-malware protection is installed on all IT systems as according to him; “this will help in protecting organisation’s network from potential attacks through virus-laden software and email attachments.”

