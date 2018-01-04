 Banky W, Adesua’s wedding documentary airs on Africa Magic – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Banky W, Adesua’s wedding documentary airs on Africa Magic – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Entertainment


Vanguard

Banky W, Adesua's wedding documentary airs on Africa Magic
Abuja – A documentary on the celebrity wedding between R & B Singer Banky W and Actress Adesua Etomi is set to hit TV screens on Africa Magic channel on Jan.6. bankyw-wedding. According to the official trailer released by Africa Magic, the documentary
Nigeria: #BAAD2017 – Africa Magic to Air Banky W, Adesua's WeddingAllAfrica.com

