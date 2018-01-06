 Banky W, Adesua’s Wedding To Air On DSTV – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banky W, Adesua’s Wedding To Air On DSTV – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Banky W, Adesua's Wedding To Air On DSTV
Independent Newspapers Limited
Africa Magic say they are set to offer Nigerians a front row seat to relive the best kept wedding secret of 2017, #BAAD2017. They will be bringing behind the scenes of moments leading up to the wedding between RnB singer, Banky W and stunning and
Banky W, Adesua's Wedding To Hit Africa Magic On SaturdayP.M. News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.