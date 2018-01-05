Banky W, Adesua’s Wedding To Hit Africa Magic On Saturday – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Banky W, Adesua's Wedding To Hit Africa Magic On Saturday
P.M. News
The wedding that broke the the internet last year was love birds Banky W and Adesua's wedding. After holding their marriage ceremony both in Nigeria and South Africa, the couple have now put together their behind the scene moments for our viewing …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!