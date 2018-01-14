Banky W and Adesua holiday in Jamaica (Photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Banky W and Adesua holiday in Jamaica (Photos)
Information Nigeria
The newly weds Banky W and Adesua Etomi-Wellington are enjoying time together at the Sandal Royal Caribbean in Montego Bae, Jamaica. They shared some lovely photos on IG. Few days ago the actress in a documentary titled, 'The Wellingtons' disclosed …
