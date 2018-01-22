 Banky W And Wife Adesua Celebrate Their Wedding In London With Thanksgiving Service And Reception Party (WATCH VIDEO) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Banky W And Wife Adesua Celebrate Their Wedding In London With Thanksgiving Service And Reception Party (WATCH VIDEO)

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Popular celebrity couple, Mr & Mrs Wellington, Singer, Banky W and actress wife Adesua celebrated their wedding with a meritorious thanksgiving and reception party in England, yesterday.

The thanksgiving service came two months after their white wedding which was held in South Africa. The Couple’s families and friends including the bride’s mother who is based in London were all in attendance.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Watch Video Below;

The post Banky W And Wife Adesua Celebrate Their Wedding In London With Thanksgiving Service And Reception Party (WATCH VIDEO) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.