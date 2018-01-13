Banky W Is Set To Release Three Music Videos In Three Months. Watch Teaser For “Love U Baby” Here

Nigerian actor annd RnB singer Banky W plans to drop three music videos off his latesy Songs About U extnded playlist in three months. The EP, which the singer dropped last year, is dedicated to his wife (who was his fiancee then), Adesua Etomi.

Banky W shared a teaser to the first video for one of the songs, titled Love U Baby on his Instagram page, writing:

“Gearing up to premiere 3 new music videos, in 3 months, in 3 different countries. And I’m gonna try and give prizes to 3 fans each time.. So up first, next week, we’ll drop the #loveUbabyvideo. I made the song with @cobhamsasuquo, and made the video with @jonnycarrots and @newyorkfilmacademy – for the fans in the nyc area, we are gonna premiere it next week at NYFA. Pls stay tuned Load this joint on your playlist now in time for Valentine’s day

Big shoutouts to the lead actress & supermodel slayer: @sophiaegbueje”

Watch the teaser below:

The video for Love U Baby, which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo, is set to drop next week

