 Banky W serves up early Valentine Tune with New Music Video “Love U Baby” | Watch on BN | Nigeria Today
Banky W serves up early Valentine Tune with New Music Video “Love U Baby” | Watch on BN

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Banky W has unveiled the much anticipated music video for Love U Baby, one of the songs off his 2017 Songs About U EP. The video was shot by himself and Jonathan Whittaker in conjunction with the New York Film Academy. Banky W’s love interest in the video was played by Esther Egbueje. Hit Play […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

