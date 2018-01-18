Barack Obama’s birthday message for wife Michelle is the sweetest thing you’ll see today – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Barack Obama's birthday message for wife Michelle is the sweetest thing you'll see today
Independent.ie
Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle while meeting families during a picnic at a park in 5 Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle while meeting families during a picnic at a park in Noblesville, Indiana, May 03, 2008. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand / AFP …
Michelle Obama celebrates 54th birthday with flowers from Barack Obama
Barack Obama's Birthday Message To Michelle Will Make You Feel All Warm And Fuzzy
Barack Obama's Birthday Tribute to Michelle Will Make You Tear Up
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!