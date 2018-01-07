 Barça Maintain Unbeaten Record, Thrash Levante | Nigeria Today
Barça Maintain Unbeaten Record, Thrash Levante

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports

Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the season, thrashing Levante 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon. Goals by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho ensured the Azulgrana restored their nine points lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings. The match also saw Ousmane Dembele return to league football […]

The post Barça Maintain Unbeaten Record, Thrash Levante appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

