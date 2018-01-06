 Barcelona agree to sign Coutinho from Liverpool | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona agree to sign Coutinho from Liverpool

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona will sign Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool on a five-and-a-half year contract, the two clubs said on Saturday.British media reported that the Spanish club will pay around 142 million pounds (193 million dollars) for Coutinho, making it the third most expensive transfer in soccer history. “Barcelona and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” the La Liga leaders said in a statement.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.