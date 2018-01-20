 Barcelona Deny Signing Griezmann Secretly | Nigeria Today
Barcelona Deny Signing Griezmann Secretly

Jan 20, 2018

Catalan giants, Barcelona have denied reports that they have secured an agreement with Atletico Madrid forward, Antoine Griezmann for a move that will be finalised in the summer. The club denied the rumours in a statement released on Saturday. Spanish paper Sport had reported early on Saturday that the Blaugrana had hatched a move to […]

