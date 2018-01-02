Barcelona January transfer news LIVE: Messi wants Dele Alli deal – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Barcelona January transfer news LIVE: Messi wants Dele Alli deal
Goal.com
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to put a deal in place for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, claims Diario Gol. The Liga giants are aware of the need to reinforce in that area of the field, but know the bidding will start at around the €100m mark. Barca …
