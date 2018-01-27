 Barcelona More Balanced Without Neymar – Messi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona More Balanced Without Neymar – Messi

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona super star, Lionel Messi has said that the team has become more balanced since the departure of Neymar. The Brazilian left for Paris Saint Germain in the summer in a world-record €222 million deal. His departure had led to fears that Barcelona would suffer, but the reserve has turned out to be the case […]

The post Barcelona More Balanced Without Neymar – Messi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.