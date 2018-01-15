 Barcelona Overcome Two-Goal Deficit To Beat Real Sociedad | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona Overcome Two-Goal Deficit To Beat Real Sociedad

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona rallied to a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday evening to continue their unbeaten run in the race for the Spanish La Liga title. The Ernesto Valverde-tutored side had fallen two goals behind by the 34th minute of the game  courtesy of a superb header from William Jose off a Xabi Prieto cross […]

The post Barcelona Overcome Two-Goal Deficit To Beat Real Sociedad appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.