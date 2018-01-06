 Barcelona Sign Coutinho For €160m | Nigeria Today
Barcelona Sign Coutinho For €160m

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports

Philippe Coutinho is now officially a Barcelona player. He joined the La Liga giants from Liverpool for €160 million, the second most expensive transfer ever, after compatriot Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for €220 million at the beginning of the season. The Brazilian’s transfer fee is €120 million up front and €40 million performance related. […]

