Barcelona star Dembele out for another month due to hamstring misery – Goal.com
|
Barcelona star Dembele out for another month due to hamstring misery
Goal.com
Barcelona have confirmed that France international winger Ousmane Dembele will miss around a month of action due to hamstring trouble. The former Borussia Dortmund winger, who was signed for a fee of €105 million in the summer, missed much of the first …
