 Barcelona star Dembele out for another month due to hamstring misery – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona star Dembele out for another month due to hamstring misery – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona star Dembele out for another month due to hamstring misery
Goal.com
Barcelona have confirmed that France international winger Ousmane Dembele will miss around a month of action due to hamstring trouble. The former Borussia Dortmund winger, who was signed for a fee of €105 million in the summer, missed much of the first

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.