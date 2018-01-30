Barcelona Transfer News: Milan Skriniar Offer Revealed, Latest Summer Rumours – Bleacher Report
|
|
Barcelona Transfer News: Milan Skriniar Offer Revealed, Latest Summer Rumours
Milan Skriniar's agent has revealed the list of clubs interested in his client and said one of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or Manchester United had a €65 million offer rejected by Inter Milan. The representative also kept the door to a …
Real Madrid watching Mauro Icardi closely – Argentina's Jorge Sampaoli
Real Madrid given massive boost for €110m target, coach drops major hint
Icardi's head turned by Real Madrid interest, says Argentina boss
