Barcelona unveil Coutinho

It is an historic transfer, a deal that will be the most expensive in English football history. After his medical at 8:00am on Monday, Philippe Coutinho was presented as a Barcelona player in a transfer worth £145million.

In the final days before his move, Sportsmail was given unprecedented access, with Chief Sports Photographer Andy Hooper and Head of Sport Lee Clayton invited to join the Brazilian on his journey.

Philippe Coutinho with daughter Maria, his wife Aine and mother Dona Esmeralda on board the private jet to Barcelona

The extraordinary pull, some might say seductive power, of Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho is laid bare around a table set for 12. He sits alongside his charming wife of five years, Aine, his mother and father, two brothers and their wives and his agent, Kia Joorabchian.

Where will they live when they arrive in Spain? One possible residence has already been chosen by an unlikely source.

The president of Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, asked one of his senior players which hotel Philippe might prefer during his settling-in period. ‘No, presidente, there is no need for a hotel. I already have a house for him…’

The beautiful residence is in the Bellemar neighbourhood of Castelldefels, a beach town along the coast from Barcelona, with four miles of sand and set back in the hills overlooking the coast. The player who signed for the house is Luis Suarez.

Philippe Coutinho’s journey to Barcelona started on Thursday afternoon as he arrived at a restaurant in central London

Lionel Messi is another in the neighbourhood. When asked recently if Messi was a good neighbour, Suarez said: ‘Well, he has great security, which helps us all.’

Coutinho explains: ‘He saw that a house next to his became available. He didn’t know I was coming for certain but he liked the idea. It’s a kind gesture. We’ve seen the pictures, the views look amazing. We are in touch all the time and I look forward to seeing the property with my family. I know Luis will help us to feel at home.’

So that’s one team-mate on the left of Suarez, one on the right. It could be a metaphor for how Barcelona’s forward line will play. Coutinho’s role in the team is yet to be discussed; a deeper quarterback passing role or one further up the pitch. That chat with the coach will come later.

The conversation turns to his shirt number. ‘All the numbers have been distributed,’ he is told.

‘What about your favourite, 10?’ someone asks.

‘No! No! No! There is only one No 10 at Barcelona (Messi),’ Coutinho replies with a wide smile. ‘He is the best player in the world, the ultimate No 10.’ (Mailonline)

