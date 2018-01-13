Barcelona’s Arda Turan Joins Istanbul Basaksehir On A Two-and-a-half-year Loan
Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has joined Istanbul Basaksehir FK on a two-and-a-half-year loan.
The two-and-a-half-year loan deal still allows Barcelona to sell Turan during that period if a club makes an offer for him.
Turan left Atletico Madrid for the Nou Camp in 2015 and went on to win six domestic trophies during his time in Catalonia.
However, having failed to play a single minute of football for Barca this season, the 30-year-old has moved to Istanbul to kick-start his career.
A Barca club statement read: “FC Barcelona and Istanbul Basaksehir FK agree on a loan deal for the Turkish player for the remainder of the season and two more.
“The Turkish International leaves the Club after two and a half seasons in which he has won everything there is to win domestically with the blaugranes.”
Turan made just 55 appearances for Barça in two-and-a-half years, scoring 15 goals.
