EPL: Ross Barkley a 'good prospect' for Chelsea – Antonio Conte
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: Ross Barkley a 'good prospect' for Chelsea – Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte believes Ross Barkley is a “good prospect” for Chelsea, after confirming the midfielder is close to completing a move from Everton to Stamford Bridge. Sky sources understand Barkley underwent a medical with Chelsea on Thursday ahead of …
