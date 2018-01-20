Barkley Aiming For World Class At Chelsea

New Chelsea midfielder, Ross Barkley is aiming for world class status with his new side.

The former Everton man joined the Blues from the Merseyside club for £15 million.

Barkley is yet to feature in any match this season, but is quite eager to hit the ground running.

“I am obsessed with improving,” Barkley told Sky Sports.

“I want to get to a level where I am regarded as one of the best and coming to a club like Chelsea gives me the right platform to improve.

“I want to be regarded as a world-class midfielder. At the moment I have a lot of potential and a lot of world-class attributes and I want to showcase that at a massive club like Chelsea and win things and be regarded as a top-quality player.

“I have got to a level where I feel I needed to make the jump to Chelsea and push myself and get myself to a better level and playing with world-class players here is only going to help.

“I am ready to hit the ground running. The first half of the season dragged for me, I just wanted to kick a ball, but I am back fit and I am ready to go.”

