 Baru Says Sports Aid Productivity, Service Delivery | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baru Says Sports Aid Productivity, Service Delivery

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

…As Lagos Wins 11th NNPC Sports Fiesta Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has charged staff of the corporation to get involved in sporting activities towards improving their productivity and service delivery. Dr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.