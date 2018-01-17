Bayelsa Govt. assures on youth friendly policies

The Bayelsa Government on Wednesday said most of its policies were tailored toward ensuring a better life for the youths of the state because of their critical role in society. Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said this in Yenagoa while addressing the new executives of the Bayelsa Youth Federation (BYF). Iworiso-Markson said the state government recognised the‎ importance of youths and was working hard to secure their future, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

