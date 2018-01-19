Bayelsa Govt. assures teachers over reforms
Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has assured that the State Government would not sack any teacher as a result of the on-going public service reforms. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that public primary and secondary schools in the state were shut down due to the on-going strike which entered its 11th day on Thursday.
