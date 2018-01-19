 Bayelsa Govt. assures teachers over reforms | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa Govt. assures teachers over reforms

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has assured that the State Government would not sack any teacher as a result of the on-going public service reforms. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that public primary and secondary schools in the state were shut down due to the on-going strike which entered its 11th day on Thursday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.